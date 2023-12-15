Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Scholastic Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHL

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.