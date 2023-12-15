Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Down 3.6%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.33. 305,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 917,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SDGR

Schrödinger Stock Up 14.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 118.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after buying an additional 4,574,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 29.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,966,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 67.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 803,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.