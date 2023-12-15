Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Raised by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. 335,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.