Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Systelligence LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Systelligence LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. 232,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,741. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

