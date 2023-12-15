Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $81.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.