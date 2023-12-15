Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Boosted by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $69.40. 99,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

