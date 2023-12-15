Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Increased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 71,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,577. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $75.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.