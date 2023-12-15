Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,445,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $394,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $3,030,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

