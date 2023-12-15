Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

