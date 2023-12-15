Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

