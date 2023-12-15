Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHX stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

