Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 325,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,223. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.