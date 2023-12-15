Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells $112,503.64 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

