Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CFO Sells $38,280.25 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gianluca Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90.

On Friday, November 3rd, Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88.

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

