Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at $628,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 520.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.92. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,601 shares of company stock worth $4,176,656 over the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

