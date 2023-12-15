Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 90,420 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 128.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.02. 652,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,704. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

