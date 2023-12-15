Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $100.06. 591,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

