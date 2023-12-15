Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 3.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRM traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.85. 2,685,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,018. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.58. The company has a market capitalization of $251.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.