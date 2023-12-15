Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $36.16. 460,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

