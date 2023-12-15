Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 3.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 180.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 29.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

