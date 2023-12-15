Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.65.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

