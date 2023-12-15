Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

TFC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. 2,670,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,465,844. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

