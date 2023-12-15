Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the period. Everbridge makes up approximately 1.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Everbridge worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Everbridge by 8.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Everbridge Stock Performance

EVBG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. 133,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $115,345. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

