Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Okta makes up about 2.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,505 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,313. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.