Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $439,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,584,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.73. 98,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.