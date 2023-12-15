Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $439,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period.



Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.73. 98,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

