Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $521,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

BMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

