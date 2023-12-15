Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 3.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after acquiring an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after acquiring an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,030 shares of company stock worth $10,646,055. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

VEEV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.90. 240,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

