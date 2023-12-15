Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for approximately 0.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,268 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,521.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 44,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 0.7 %

OKE traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.