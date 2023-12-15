Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,286. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $94.71.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

