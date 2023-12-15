Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 110,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,403. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

