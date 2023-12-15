Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,809 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:COP traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $114.03. 2,342,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.04. The company has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
