Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 10,860 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 885.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 214,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,139. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

