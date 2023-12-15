Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up approximately 2.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $46,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Okta stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,542 shares of company stock worth $2,001,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

