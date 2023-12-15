Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.44. 73,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $75.04.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

