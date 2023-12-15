Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

