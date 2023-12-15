Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.87. 305,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,073. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

