Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 11,505 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the period. Everbridge makes up approximately 1.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Everbridge worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 33.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 59,178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 41.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Everbridge by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Price Performance

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 133,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,718. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Everbridge

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $115,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.