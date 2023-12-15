Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VEA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. 1,724,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,309,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

