Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $115,072,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.78. The company had a trading volume of 192,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,203. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $213.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.