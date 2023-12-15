Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,697 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 2.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 398.3% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Amazon Com Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $112,502,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $110,818,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $175,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,740.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock worth $3,664,279. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 435,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. HSBC started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

