Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,292 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. 22,764,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,772,000. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.32, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

