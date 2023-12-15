Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 765 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,152. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.13. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

