Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.20. 94,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,748. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.95. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

