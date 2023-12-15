Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 747,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

RITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

