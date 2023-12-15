Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 500.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MVO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. 8,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%.

MV Oil Trust Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

