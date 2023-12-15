Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up about 3.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,056,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,961,000 after purchasing an additional 486,588 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,646,055. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.90. The stock had a trading volume of 240,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,928. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average is $195.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

