Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,683,000. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.13. 431,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,313. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average of $255.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.