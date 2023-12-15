Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 747,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RITM. Raymond James upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

