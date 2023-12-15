SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a negative net margin of 44.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.